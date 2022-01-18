Paynt Points: The .500 Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are at, just under, kind of around, always near .500 this season. That’s not the highest bar to clear, but it’s one they haven’t often caught sight of. With plenty of growing room remaining, the Wolves should be feeling good about their season thus far.

In this edition of Paynt Points, host Jake Paynting is joined by Canis Hoopus Editor-in-Chief Kyle Theige to dissect what has got the Wolves to this position, why it matters, and how to get even higher in the Western Conference. They also dive into the philosophy of making a trade and why Sachin Gupta is under pressure.

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).

