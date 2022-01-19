Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Win Over Knicks + The Ant-KAT Pairing This Season

On today’s show, we get into what went into the Minnesota Timberwolves taking down the Knicks in New York without any player scoring over 21 points. Another strong performance from the bench, and specifically Jaylen Nowell, who took over the game in the 4th and set up Karl-Anthony Towns for the finishing move on Julius Randle. Topics today include:

Being the rare Wolves team that can execute a game down the stretch, and how depth and positional versatility is allowing Chris Finch to get creative with lineup combinations

Nowell, becoming the face of the Wolves bench, taking over in the 4th quarter on Tuesday, unlocking KAT for the game-winner

Looking at the heavy load of minutes that Anthony Edwards is playing next to KAT, and acknowledging how important D’Angelo Russell has been to unlocking the two franchise tentpoles

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).