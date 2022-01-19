Sylvia Fowles to Re-Sign with Lynx

Minnesota Lynx fans can breathe a sigh of relief: Sylvia Fowles will be back.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year took to Instagram to announce that she would be returning to Minnesota for her 15th WNBA season, her eighth with the Lynx.

The Star Tribune’s Kent Youngblood reported Tuesday evening that Fowles had recently decided to delay retirement at least one more season after meeting with head coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve. While an agreement is in place, teams are not allowed to officially sign players until February 1. As such, the terms of the deal are unknown at this time.

Fowles is eligible to sign a supermax contract worth $228,094, which would significantly cut into Minnesota’s $432,198 in cap room. However, that is a small price to pay to retain the services of one of the WNBA’s best and most experienced athletes.

This is a developing story.