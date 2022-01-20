Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Chaos In Atlanta

On today’s show, we breakdown the chaos in Atlanta on Wednesday that surrounded Anthony Edwards’ ejection and the weird technical foul that became a technical and a flagrant(?) on Karl-Anthony Towns. We discuss the Minnesota Timberwolves on-going battle with referees and the role KAT plays in navigating that fine line. We also discuss Patrick Beverley’s ankle injury suffered in the first half and what his long-term future with the Wolves in Minnesota might look like. Trae Young scoring 30 in the second half also comes up.

The Ant ejection

Trying to distinguish what went into KAT not only being called for a technical but also a flagrant foul at the end of the 3rd quarter.

The Wolves on-going battle with the referees and KAT navigating what DLo called a “fine line”

Beverley’s ankle injury and a season of a few nagging ailments, and looking at the proposition of signing Beverley long-term this summer

How Trae exploited the Wolves defensive coverages in a way only he really can

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).