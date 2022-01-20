 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Chaos In Atlanta

By Dane Moore
/ new
Minnesota Timberwolves v Atlanta Hawks Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

On today’s show, we breakdown the chaos in Atlanta on Wednesday that surrounded Anthony Edwards’ ejection and the weird technical foul that became a technical and a flagrant(?) on Karl-Anthony Towns. We discuss the Minnesota Timberwolves on-going battle with referees and the role KAT plays in navigating that fine line. We also discuss Patrick Beverley’s ankle injury suffered in the first half and what his long-term future with the Wolves in Minnesota might look like. Trae Young scoring 30 in the second half also comes up.

  • The Ant ejection
  • Trying to distinguish what went into KAT not only being called for a technical but also a flagrant foul at the end of the 3rd quarter.
  • The Wolves on-going battle with the referees and KAT navigating what DLo called a “fine line”
  • Beverley’s ankle injury and a season of a few nagging ailments, and looking at the proposition of signing Beverley long-term this summer
  • How Trae exploited the Wolves defensive coverages in a way only he really can
(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).

Loading comments...