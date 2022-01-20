Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Chaos In Atlanta

On today’s show, we breakdown the chaos in Atlanta on Wednesday that surrounded Anthony Edwards’ ejection and the weird technical foul that became a technical and a flagrant(?) on Karl-Anthony Towns. We discuss the Minnesota Timberwolves on-going battle with referees and the role KAT plays in navigating that fine line. We also discuss Patrick Beverley’s ankle injury suffered in the first half and what his long-term future with the Wolves in Minnesota might look like. Trae Young scoring 30 in the second half also comes up.
- The Ant ejection
- Trying to distinguish what went into KAT not only being called for a technical but also a flagrant foul at the end of the 3rd quarter.
- The Wolves on-going battle with the referees and KAT navigating what DLo called a “fine line”
- Beverley’s ankle injury and a season of a few nagging ailments, and looking at the proposition of signing Beverley long-term this summer
- How Trae exploited the Wolves defensive coverages in a way only he really can
