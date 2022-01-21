Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Britt Robson On KAT Deserving a Break + Potential Trades + Upcoming Schedule

On today’s show, Britt Robson of MinnPost joins to discuss his most recent column on the chaos that transpired in Wednesday’s loss to Atlanta and how he feels Karl-Anthony Towns is unfairly being held accountable for career-long transgressions with the refs. We also move on from the Atlanta game to hit on a series of other topics, that include:
- The chaotic Atlanta game, focusing on the interactions of KAT and Anthony Edwards with the refs
- Amidst the chaos, the Minnesota Timberwolves winning five of their last eight games (the post-COVID period)
- How blended lineups, and specifically Jaylen Nowell, is lessening the burden on the Wolves’ starting 5
- What Wolves rotation player is most likely to be traded at the deadline, and for what?
- Patrick Beverley’s value as a leader, in which Britt compares to Kevin Garnett, and what Beverley’s future in Minnesota might look like
- Looking ahead to the Brooklyn matchup
- Our NBA Finals picks at the halfway point of the season
