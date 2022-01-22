Bleav in Timberwolves Podcast EP. 65 - The Timberwolves Playoff Outlook & Scenarios

The Minnesota Timberwolves sit with a 22-23 record 45 games into the season. This slots them 9th in the Western Conference, a comfortable 5 games ahead of the Kings who are the first team on the outside looking into the play-in tournament. On today’s show, host Brendan Hedtke sits down to discuss the Timberwolves’ likelihood of making post-season.

Brendan breaks down the upcoming schedule, what the odds-makers are saying, tie-breaker scenarios, and what the expectations for this team should be. Should this team strive for just a play-in berth? Winning one play-in game? Making the postseason outright? Brendan gives you his view of the situation.

Also, Brendan addresses the looming trade deadline and what the Timberwolves should be looking for as it approaches.

Please leave a rating and subscribe/follow the podcast on your favorite platform!