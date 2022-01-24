Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Back At Full-Strength, The Wolves Are The No. 1 Offense

On today’s show, after the Minnesota Timberwolves knocked of the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night, we discuss what has driven the Wolves to be the number one offense in the NBA over the past three weeks. We focus on what changed during that stretch of COVID protocol games and how D’Angelo Russell has been the face of this latest team-wide offensive boomlet. Topics today include:

No. 1 offense in NBA since January 3rd

How DLo’s play has been representative of the offensive burst — shooting, passing, playing with pace

Being able to have a dominant offensive performance on a slow night for Karl-Anthony Towns

How a team meeting helped lock the Wolves roster into specific roles player-by-player

Why it’s important that the defense, which has dipped lately, rejoins the party for the Wolves’ upcoming road trip

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).