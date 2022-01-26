 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Anthony Edwards Goes Off + The Wolves Are Now Once Again Over .500

By Dane Moore and Kyle Theige
/ new
Minnesota Timberwolves v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

On the latest Dane Moore NBA Podcast, Kyle Theige of Canis Hoopus joins from Portland to discuss Anthony Edwards’ 40-point night against the Portland Trail Blazers, a game that pushed the Minnesota Timberwolves over .500 for the first time since November 29. Topics on today’s show include:

  • Anthony Edwards hitting yet another level in just his second season in the league
  • The growing chemistry between Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell, and Anthony Edwards (both on and off the court)
  • What it’s going to take from KAT and the rest of the Wolves to keep this momentum going as they face an upcoming gauntlet of a schedule
  • The importance of finding more consistent and reliable bench production
  • A quick look-ahead at the NBA Trade Deadline and whether or not the Wolves should be buyers or simply stand pat
(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).

Loading comments...