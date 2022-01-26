Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Anthony Edwards Goes Off + The Wolves Are Now Once Again Over .500

On the latest Dane Moore NBA Podcast, Kyle Theige of Canis Hoopus joins from Portland to discuss Anthony Edwards’ 40-point night against the Portland Trail Blazers, a game that pushed the Minnesota Timberwolves over .500 for the first time since November 29. Topics on today’s show include:
- Anthony Edwards hitting yet another level in just his second season in the league
- The growing chemistry between Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell, and Anthony Edwards (both on and off the court)
- What it’s going to take from KAT and the rest of the Wolves to keep this momentum going as they face an upcoming gauntlet of a schedule
- The importance of finding more consistent and reliable bench production
- A quick look-ahead at the NBA Trade Deadline and whether or not the Wolves should be buyers or simply stand pat
