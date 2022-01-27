Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Britt Robson On The Ascension Of Anthony Edwards

On today’s show, Britt Robson of MinnPost joins the pod to discuss his most-recent column on the ascension of Anthony Edwards, highlighted by Edwards’ 40-point explosion on Tuesday evening against Portland. We discuss Edwards’ growing ceiling and how the nature of his ceiling is different than Kevin Garnett’s was and different than Karl-Anthony Towns’ is, in part due to the position that Edwards plays. The list of topics today include:

Edwards reaching a new level as he further prioritizes attacking the basket while his 3-point shooting numbers also tick up drastically

KAT staring in his role of late but being a limited offensive option, and why that too needs to evolve

The Minnesota Timberwolves upcoming Golden State, Phoenix, Utah schedule gauntlet

Chris Finch continuing to effectively tinker with both the style of play and who is playing

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).