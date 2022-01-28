Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Wolves Lose DLo and Lose To Warriors

On today’s show, we react to the Minnesota Timberwolves losing D’Angelo Russell to injury and losing to the Golden State Warriors on National TV — in a game where Karl-Anthony Towns and Jarred Vanderbilt did their thing but the Wolves’ shooter did not. Topics for today’s show include:

KAT opting to use finesse rather than force in the post against Golden State, and why the hope is that the memory of this game and how KAT found success sticks with him

Losing DLo and losing the game because the 3-point shooting and 3-point defense was not there

The Malik Beasley predicament, and why there isn’t an obvious adjustment to be made as the NBA Trade Deadline approaches

Why it is not irresponsible to compare Jarred Vanderbilt’s game to Dennis Rodman’s game back in the 90s

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).