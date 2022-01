The Wolves have been great in January. The continued rise of Anthony Edwards is a major factor. On this episode of the podcast we gush about young Ant and the ways he has exceeded our expectations. Also more Marvel comps for Edwards, Andrew Wiggins as an All-Star game starter, anxiety levels surrounding Jaden McDaniels’ second season, experimenting with the Rising Stars Challenge, a game and more.

This episode is sponsored by D’Lo On The Down Low

