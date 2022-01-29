Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Are The Suns Or Warriors A Better Playoff Matchup?

On today’s show, we react to the Minnesota Timberwolves 10-point loss in Phoenix on Friday night, and pose the question of whether the Suns or Golden State Warriors would be a better first round playoff matchup for the Wolves. We also take a look at Anthony Edwards playing point guard — as we saw Friday with both D’Angelo Russell and Patrick Beverley out of the lineup. And finally we discuss the proposition of trading Taurean Prince at the trade deadline. Topics today include:
- Point Ant: discussing how Anthony Edwards faired playing point guard with DLo and Pat Bev out
- The Wolves’ defense again craters due to made 3s
- Would the Warriors or Suns be a better first round playoff matchup for the Wolves?
- The pros and cons of trading Taurean Prince at the February trade deadline
Loading comments...