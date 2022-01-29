Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Are The Suns Or Warriors A Better Playoff Matchup?

On today’s show, we react to the Minnesota Timberwolves 10-point loss in Phoenix on Friday night, and pose the question of whether the Suns or Golden State Warriors would be a better first round playoff matchup for the Wolves. We also take a look at Anthony Edwards playing point guard — as we saw Friday with both D’Angelo Russell and Patrick Beverley out of the lineup. And finally we discuss the proposition of trading Taurean Prince at the trade deadline. Topics today include:

Point Ant: discussing how Anthony Edwards faired playing point guard with DLo and Pat Bev out

The Wolves’ defense again craters due to made 3s

Would the Warriors or Suns be a better first round playoff matchup for the Wolves?

The pros and cons of trading Taurean Prince at the February trade deadline

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).