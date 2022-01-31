 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Triple-Double KAT + McDaniels As Aaron Gordon

By Dane Moore
Utah Jazz v Minnesota Timberwolves Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

On today’s show, we react to the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 20-point victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night, fueled by a Karl-Anthony Towns triple-double and season-high from Jaden McDaniels in a different role. In a game without D’Angelo Russell and Patrick Beverley for the Wolves and without Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell for the Jazz, our topics today include:

  • How Karl-Anthony Towns picked apart the Utah defense at all three levels, and in different ways, in a triple-double performance
  • Jaden McDaniels stepping into an Aaron Gordon-like role next to KAT’s Nikola Jokic
  • Jordan McLaughlin and Malik Beasley get the start without DLo and Pat Bev, and their roles potentially shifting after the trade deadline
  • How each player of the Wolves’ Big 3 is playing this year when two of the three are off the floor
