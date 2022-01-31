Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Triple-Double KAT + McDaniels As Aaron Gordon

On today’s show, we react to the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 20-point victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night, fueled by a Karl-Anthony Towns triple-double and season-high from Jaden McDaniels in a different role. In a game without D’Angelo Russell and Patrick Beverley for the Wolves and without Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell for the Jazz, our topics today include:

How Karl-Anthony Towns picked apart the Utah defense at all three levels, and in different ways, in a triple-double performance

Jaden McDaniels stepping into an Aaron Gordon-like role next to KAT’s Nikola Jokic

Jordan McLaughlin and Malik Beasley get the start without DLo and Pat Bev, and their roles potentially shifting after the trade deadline

How each player of the Wolves’ Big 3 is playing this year when two of the three are off the floor

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).