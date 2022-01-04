 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Wolves Smoke The Clippers, KAT + DLo Now Ready To Return

By Dane Moore
/ new
Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Clippers Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

On today’s show, we discuss the Minnesota Timberwolves drubbing of the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night, potentially the final game that the Wolves will play with players missing time due to COVID protocols. So we discuss what new variables have presented themselves while not playing at full strength, and how those pieces might fit into the Wolves rotation once Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell return.

  • Who should be in the 10-man rotation once KAT + DLo return?
  • How Anthony Edwards, Naz Reid, Jaylen Nowell and Jaden McDaniels have all shown something more these past few weeks
  • Patrick Beverley feeling under appreciated while he was with the Clippers, and how he has successfully added playmaking to his bag since coming to the Timberwolves
  • Naz Reid as a high volume pick and roll player
  • A winnable upcoming stretch against Oklahoma City (twice), Houston and New Orleans
(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).

Loading comments...