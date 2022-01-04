Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Wolves Smoke The Clippers, KAT + DLo Now Ready To Return

On today’s show, we discuss the Minnesota Timberwolves drubbing of the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night, potentially the final game that the Wolves will play with players missing time due to COVID protocols. So we discuss what new variables have presented themselves while not playing at full strength, and how those pieces might fit into the Wolves rotation once Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell return.

Who should be in the 10-man rotation once KAT + DLo return?

How Anthony Edwards, Naz Reid, Jaylen Nowell and Jaden McDaniels have all shown something more these past few weeks

Patrick Beverley feeling under appreciated while he was with the Clippers, and how he has successfully added playmaking to his bag since coming to the Timberwolves

Naz Reid as a high volume pick and roll player

A winnable upcoming stretch against Oklahoma City (twice), Houston and New Orleans

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).