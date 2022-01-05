Paynt Points: Jaylen & Jaden + Timberwolves Trends & Trades

On the latest edition of the Paynt Points Podcast, host Jake Paynting (@JakePaynting) is joined by Canis Hoopus Contributor Jack Borman (@JBorman13) to discuss all things related to the Minnesota Timberwolves, including the recent play of two Washington Huskies — Jaylen Nowell and Jaden McDaniels. Jake and Jack also break down some of the recent trends with the Wolves and then dive into the upcoming trade landscape developing both in Minnesota as well as around the rest of the league.
Filed under:
Loading comments...