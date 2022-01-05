Paynt Points: Jaylen & Jaden + Timberwolves Trends & Trades

On the latest edition of the Paynt Points Podcast, host Jake Paynting (@JakePaynting) is joined by Canis Hoopus Contributor Jack Borman (@JBorman13) to discuss all things related to the Minnesota Timberwolves, including the recent play of two Washington Huskies — Jaylen Nowell and Jaden McDaniels. Jake and Jack also break down some of the recent trends with the Wolves and then dive into the upcoming trade landscape developing both in Minnesota as well as around the rest of the league.

Editor’s Note: If you enjoyed this latest podcast and would like to read Jake’s written work, please head over to Howls and Growls to subscribe to the newsletter. Jake has been doing an exceptional job all season of providing player grades after each game as well as breaking down various offensive concepts throughout the week, so if you have the means, definitely go support Jake and his latest project!