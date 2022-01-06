Dane Moore NBA Podcast: KAT + DLo Return And The Wolves Win

On today’s show, we breakdown the return of Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell for the Minnesota Timberwolves, and how it wasn’t there presence that drove a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Lots of Anthony Edwards talk on this episode, comparing the second half of his rookie season to the first half of this season, and wondering what another second half surge to close the season would look like. Today’s topics include:

How the Wolves were able to win despite, as Ant said, “playing bad”

Why Ant remains the most intriguing and ambiguous variable of the second half of the season

Funky returns from KAT and DLo

Jaylen Nowell closing the game over DLo and potentially unlocking something in the halfcourt offense alongside KAT

Comparing what Nowell can do to what Malik Beasley has been doing

