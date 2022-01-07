Wolvescast 177: Multiple Z’s

With the Timberwolves returning to full strength after multiple weeks of covid-related absences, the team has won two straight games and seems primed to regain the ground they’ve lost. We take a look at how the Wolves have played recently and what they need to do to keep the wins coming. Also Towns’ All-Star chances, a statistical team update, ranking the best nicknames in franchise history, mimicking NBA players, a game and more.

This episode of Wolvescast is sponsored by Isolation Information

EPISODE LINKS