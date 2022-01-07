Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Jace Frederick On Timberwolves At Halfway Point Of Season; Britt Robson On Blended Lineups

On today’s show, it’s a special double-dip as Dane is first joined by Jace Frederick of the St. Paul Pioneer Press to discuss where the Minnesota Timberwolves sit as they approach the halfway point of the season. Dane and Jace discuss:

Is this just what this team is; a .500, up and down roller coaster squad?

If things are to turn around in the second half, where is growth most likely to manifest?

Raving about Jaylen Nowell

Are you ready to build around KAT + DLo long-term?

Then, Dane is joined by Britt Robson of MinnPost to discuss Britt’s most recent column on the Timberwolves having the most effective starting five in the NBA but still only having a record of 18-20. Dane and Britt discuss how the starting five alone can not carry the Wolves to the playoffs, and thus the need to effectively find lineups created out of bench players or blends of bench players and starters. Britt also raves about Patrick Beverley and Dane makes the case for and against Jarred Vanderbilt making an All-Defensive team.

