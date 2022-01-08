Dane Moore NBA Podcast: The D’Angelo Russell Game

On today’s show, we get into the Minnesota Timberwolves third consecutive win — a win fueled by Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns passing the torch quarter to quarter until Oklahoma City was buried. We also discuss the rare occurrence of a Wolves team that appears to have chemistry, and how that might change the way we look at the trade deadline. Topics today include:

The Big 3 combining for 70 points, sharing the load quarter by quarter

How a shooting uptick here from DLo could have a similar impact to the times we’ve seen KAT have extended stretches of good defense

A Wolves team with chemistry, and how that might change the way the trade deadline is pursued

Jaylen Nowell’s contract being guaranteed for the year, and the future contract options the Wolves have on him in terms of his upcoming free agency

