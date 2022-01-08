Dane Moore NBA Podcast: The D’Angelo Russell Game

On today’s show, we get into the Minnesota Timberwolves third consecutive win — a win fueled by Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns passing the torch quarter to quarter until Oklahoma City was buried. We also discuss the rare occurrence of a Wolves team that appears to have chemistry, and how that might change the way we look at the trade deadline. Topics today include:
- The Big 3 combining for 70 points, sharing the load quarter by quarter
- How a shooting uptick here from DLo could have a similar impact to the times we’ve seen KAT have extended stretches of good defense
- A Wolves team with chemistry, and how that might change the way the trade deadline is pursued
- Jaylen Nowell’s contract being guaranteed for the year, and the future contract options the Wolves have on him in terms of his upcoming free agency
