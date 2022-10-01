10 Bold Predictions For The Upcoming Wolves Season

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Kyle Theige to give 10 bold Minnesota Timberwolves predictions for the upcoming season. Five picks each that go out on a limb, ranging from players getting traded to players setting single-season franchise records.

— Will starting point guard D’Angelo Russell earn a contract extension?

— Will Naz Reid be on the team all season?

— Will the franchise’s single-season 3-point or block record be broken this year?

— What are Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert’s odds of making All-NBA?

— An unexpected player inserting themselves into an important bench role

— Chris Finch as Coach of the Year?

