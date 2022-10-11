Watching the Wolves and Victor Wembanyama in Las Vegas With Kyle Theige

Over the weekend, Kyle Theige of SKOR North joined Dane live in Las Vegas.

Dane and Kyle spent the day in Las Vegas watching the Minnesota Timberwolves victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, but also had the chance to watch Rudy Gobert’s fellow Frenchman, Victor Wembanyama, play in front of an American audience for the first time.

Wembanyama — the consensus, presumed No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft — played in two exhibition contests against projected highly dynamic guard and 2023 No. 2 overall pick Scoot Henderson’s G-League Ignite squad while he was in Las Vegas last week. In his first experience playing in an NBA-style game with NBA rules, the 7-foot-5 unicorn averaged 36.5 points on 50% shooting, 4.5 made 3s, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.5 blocks per game across the two contests, capturing the eye of the NBA world from fans, coaches, scouts, executives and players alike.

This episode format is a little different than what we’ve done before. It’s an episode full of audio clips from Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch and Wolves players. The goal was to try and capture how this Wolves group is coming together now two weeks into training camp.

You’ll hear audio from the locker room from Rudy Gobert, Anthony Edwards, Austin Rivers and Finch, along with some audio from the projected No. 1 overall pick about his relationship with Gobert. Given the how deep and talented this Timberwolves team is, it will be imperative to get buy-in from every single player on the roster, and each player does a good job highlighting that in their own way.

