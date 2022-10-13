Which 5 Things Could Swing the Minnesota Timberwolves Season?

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Jace Frederick of The Pioneer Press to discuss the topic of “things that could swing the 2022-23 Minnesota Timberwolves season — for better or worse.”

Dane and Jace each put together a list of five seemingly smaller things that could have a profound impact on how this Wolves season plays out, ranging from individual players, concept execution and even coaching. Some topics include:

— The level of defender Anthony Edwards proves to be in a new drop concept alongside Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels

— How health impacts a team that ran pretty well in the health category last season

— Head coach Chris Finch as an offensive tactician in the clutch of big time games

— Kyle Anderson’s ability to guard different types of bigs and switch out onto the perimeter

— Rudy Gobert’s ability to punish small players on switches on offense

— The impact of Bryn Forbes’ elite shooting

— Much more

(If you can’t access the Spotify player above, click here to listen to the latest episode on Spotify).

