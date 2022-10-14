Minnesota Timberwolves Preseason Stock Report Update

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Kyle Theige of SKOR North to evaluate the preseason performance of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ bench and give a “stock up” or “stock down” grade to each player ahead of the team’s final preseason game tonight against the Brooklyn Nets.

The roles most open for change entering training camp were on the bench, meaning a preseason that exceeded expectations or underwhelmed could have shifted the bench pecking order entering the season.

Given the Timberwolves’ depth and the team’s ability to match up well with just about any team in the Association, how this pecking order shakes out is going to be one of the key storylines to follow throughout this season, and especially as we near the playoffs, where head coach Chris Finch will be able to get creative in a series setting.

Dane and Kyle dig into where those shifts may have happened and how they may impact the team as we move forward into the 2022-23 NBA regular season. Considering the Wolves have the easiest first 10 games in entire NBA, it makes sense that Finch and Co. may experiment with the bench unit/rotation over the course of the first few weeks of the season and try out different lineup combinations.

(If you can't access the Spotify player above, click here to listen to the latest episode on Spotify).

The Wolves will open the regular season next Wednesday, October 19 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, who will be without No. 2 overall pick and Minneapolis native Chet Holmgren, who suffered a season-ending foot injury in the Crawsover Pro-Am out in Seattle this summer. The chances Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) plays are also in doubt.