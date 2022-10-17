Who Will Lead the Wolves in Scoring This Season?

The Minnesota Timberwolves season is right around the corner and fans are becoming more and more excited. The anticipation has been sky high since the Wolves made a huge trade for 3x Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert in the offseason. Optimism has surrounded the team from within the organization and it’s fanbase, but nationally there has been more skepticism than anything.

Regardless of how the Wolves are viewed from the outside, Brendan Hedtke and Doug West are ready to give your their predictions for the 2022-23 Timberwolves season and put some more positivity and optimism into the airwaves on a brand new episode of the Bleav in Timberwolves Podcast!

On the newest edition, Brendan and Doug look at specific predictions for the Timberwolves, including:

Who will be the Timberwolves leading scorer in points per game this season?

How many wins with this team end the season with?

What seed will the Timberwolves find themselves in after 82 games?

Will the Wolves win at least one playoff series this season?

Where will the offense rank in offensive rating at the end of the season compared to the rest of the league?

Where will the defense rank in defensive rating at the end of the season compared to the rest of the league.

On top of the predictions, the duo talks about things they are looking forward to seeing this season. How will Chris Finch utilize Rudy Gobert in the offense? What will the jumps for Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels look like? Who makes the rotation once the dust settles? Is there room for Naz Reid to get rotation minutes after an impressive season? All of these topics will be interesting to track over the course of the long NBA season and Brendan and Doug will be right here to help break it all down!

