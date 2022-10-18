On today’s show, Dane is join by Minnesota Timberwolves beat writer Chris Hine of the Star Tribune to previewing Anthony Edwards’ season by discussing the feature story Chris wrote on Edwards in this past Sunday’s paper.

From there, the conversation moves to a discussion about the first look at the Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert pairing in Friday’s final preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets.

— Why did Edwards wanted to add weight in the offseason? What will the benefits and pitfalls of that decision be? What went into Ant’s rigorous training schedule over the summer down in Atlanta with Wovles’ player development coach Chris Hines?

— Where will Edwards’ offseason work translate to the court this season? How might it impact the Timberwolves’ probability of regular season and playoff success?

— A look at the inefficient elements of Edwards’ game a year ago and how they might change given the work Ant put in over the offseason. What do we expect of Edwards given this information heading into a highly anticipated season?

— What stood out in the first look of the All-NBA pairing of Towns and Gobert in the Minnesota front-court at Target Center? How might that duo evolve over the next few weeks and into the regular season?

— How do the surrounding pieces also need to adjust to the new structure of the roster, now that Gobert is in the mix? What adjustments need to be made? How might the Timberwolves coaching staff help ensure that the proper changes are made during this generous on-ramp the team has to open the regular season?

(If you can’t access the Spotify player above, click here to listen to the latest episode on Spotify).

