Jon Krawczynski Joins To Preview The Timberwolves Season

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic to preview the Minnesota Timberwolves season by looking at how the 2021 Play-In Tournament Champs’ season might go right and how it could break wrong, before taking listener questions from a in-house audience during a live podcast at Forgotten Star Brewing Company.
How the season breaks right
- Karl-Anthony Towns defends at a high level for the entire season
- D’Angelo Russell is the best version of D’Angelo Russell, similar to his performance during the 2017-18 season when he was a member of the Brooklyn Nets
- Anthony Edwards makes the patented third-year leap and becomes the impactful two-way superstar he has shown flashes of evolving into throughout his first two seasons
- Rudy Gobert proves to be an underutilized player while he was with the Utah Jazz
How the season breaks wrong
- Loaded Western Conference proves to be too much for the Wolves
- Edwards has too much on his shoulders and doesn’t improve as much as he is projected to
- KAT and Gobert missing training camp proves costly, the team struggles with on-court chemistry early on in the regular season, and the Northern Heights experiment raises questions.
- Gobert ruffles feathers in the locker room and in the fan base
- Jaden McDaniels continues to struggle with foul trouble and forces the perimeter defense burden onto Russell and Edwards
Plus...
- What might a potential D-Lo extension look like? When would an extension take place?
- The national media perception of the Wolves and how it might change throughout the season?
