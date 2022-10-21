Timberwolves Can Finish Atop the West Despite Early Concerns

The Minnesota Timberwolves have just begun to play real NBA basketball. For the first time in a long time, the entire state of Minnesota is ready and excited to cheer on a basketball team with real playoff expectations. The Timberwolves schedule starts off extremely favorably, with the six of the first seven games against teams competing heavily... for the best draft pick. With that said, the Wolves still have to come out and prove they’re a more mature team than in years past.

To discuss the early schedule, as well as season long expectations, Jack Borman joined me, Cooper Carlson, on the “Timberwolves Daily” YouTube channel. We have decided to partner up, making TD a part of Canis, and Jack will be joining the show every single week this season!

In this episode, the two discussed their level of concern on a few Timberwolves topics. Can the starting five figure things out in time? Should we be worried about extension talks, or lack thereof, around D’Angelo Russell? Where is Towns in his recovery from his recent illness?

Overall, the concern was not very high. This led into the final question of the episode... Can the Timberwolves finish in first place in the Western Conference? The talent is there, and Rudy Gobert has done it before. Why not again, this time with the Timberwolves? Expectations for this team should be at the same level as, if not even higher than, the best Utah Jazz teams during the Gobert era.

All in all, this is the most exciting, most talented, and deepest Timberwolves team we've ever seen.