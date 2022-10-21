What Did We Learn From the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Season Opener?

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Britt Robson of MinnPost to recap the Minnesota Timberwolves season opener. They discuss what they took in at Target Center on Wednesday and play clips of sound from the locker room after the game.

The conversation moves through, for the most part, player-by-player in the starting and then gets into what the rotation and the bench looked like while sprinkled in to the starter mix.

Topics include:

— Rudy Gobert’s singular presence immediately driving winning, though in a slightly different manner than the way he drove winning in Utah

— Karl-Anthony Towns figuring out a balance offensively in a new roster construct

— Analyzing the difference in the KAT + Gobert minutes versus the KAT or Gobert solo minutes

— Jaden McDaniels shines, and why it didn’t feel like a flash in the pan

— Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell leading the offense from the perimeter

— A conversation about what the bench and rotations looked like. Who was the first player in? Who played the most minutes off the bench? Did any aspect of head coach Chris Finch’s rotation surprise us?

