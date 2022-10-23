On today’s show, Dane is joined by Kyle Theige of SKOR North to discuss the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 132-126 loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday night at Target Center.

The conversation focuses on what popped in this game and what ultimately fell flat. Along with commentary from Dane and Kyle, you will also hear audio clips breaking down the loss from Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert in the locker room after the game.

— Edwards and D’Angelo Russell dictate the Wolves offense — a change from the big-centric offense in the season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

— Karl-Anthony Towns continues to struggle, but begins to come through in overtime with six points. But, was the way he got involved offensively a sustainable approach moving forward? How long might it take for Towns to truly find his footing in this offense and how will head coach Chris Finch use him moving forward?

— Will Towns be able to put weight back on during the season or will he need to learn to play in this version of his body? If he can’t, how will that affect his season and how might he look different from previous years?

— How much will the size of opponents this season dictate whether it is KAT and Gobert game versus an Ant and D-Lo game? What figures to be the most consistent game plan? How long might it take for the Wolves to find an offensive identity?

— What might transpire in Sunday’s rematch against the Thunder and Monday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs (who just beat the Philadelphia 76ers on the road)?

