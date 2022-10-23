On the latest episode of the Howls and Growls Podcast, Jack Borman joins Jake Paynting to analyze their key takeaways from the Minnesota Timberwolves’ first two games against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz.

The conversation begins by discussing the much-needed strong start from Jaylen Nowell. The 2019 Pac-12 Player of the Year was a central figure in the Wolves’ recovery after blowing a 16-point lead to the Thunder on opening night, and then scored 11 straight points in the third quarter on Friday to help keep Minnesota afloat against the Jazz. They praise his ability to play within his role and general comfortability in chaotic environments, and evaluate how he will fit with Rudy Gobert this season.

Jake and Jack also discuss:

— The Timberwolves’ problems surrounding their pace on offense. How can head coach Chris Finch help his players out when the offensive tempo slows down and the ball doesn’t move as frequently as it needs to?

— Karl-Anthony Towns’ play and the general fan reaction to his first two performances. How close is Towns to 100% in the wake of his severe illness during training camp? Is the negativity about him fair?

— Towns’ role changing based on the personnel around him throughout his career. How will it change this year and why should we maintain our confidence level in him getting his sea legs offensively?

— Minnesota’s defensive issues and why they should become less frequent as the season goes on. What habits from last season do the Wolves need to kick? How is the team’s 2-point defense different from its 3-point defense?

— Anthony Edwards’ fit with Gobert and why it will take time for him to develop chemistry passing to the three-time All-Star.

Click your favorite podcast platform to listen to today’s episode:

Spotify | Apple Podcasts