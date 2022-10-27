How Much Do the Wolves Miss Patrick Beverley and Jarred Vanderbilt?

On today’s show, Dane Moore is joined by Jace Frederick of the Pioneer Press to discuss the topic of the Minnesota Timberwolves energy and effort. More specifically, how much the absences of Patrick Beverley and Jarred Vanderbilt might be contributing to the current voids in those areas, and what head coach Chris Finch and the Wolves need to do in order to prevent those voids from becoming problematic.

— Without Pat Bev and Vando, where should that energy and effort be coming from on this roster? Does it need to come from one leader in particular or every player on the roster? What might the benefits and downfalls of each option be?

— Expecting the effort and engagement to change in the upcoming home games at Target Center: rematch against the San Antonio Spurs and against Pat Bev and his Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Will the Wolves take advantage of their “get right” games? What needs to happen for us to put the energy and effort concern in the rearview mirror as the Timberwolves get deeper into the NBA regular season?

— Who will bring the juice in the Wolves’ starting lineup? How will they generate energy for and effort from their teammates?

— If nothing changes the rest of the week, how concerned should we be? What would need to happen for the concern level to rise to an actionable level?

— Kyle Anderson and Austin Rivers are functionally the Vando and Pat Bev replacements. So are we underrating their absences? Can we realistically expect the energy to shift when those two players return to the lineup?

