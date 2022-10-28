What Have We Seen From Jaden McDaniels Thus Far? Plus, Recapping the Wolves Win Over the Spurs

On today’s show, Dane starts the show with a film review of Minnesota Timberwolves third-year wing Jaden McDaniels and then brings in Kyle Theige of SKOR North to help recap what stood out from the Wolves’ bounce-back win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

Specific topics on this episode include:

— How involving McDaniels in the offensive flow seemingly improves his defensive output. Is McDaniels’ offensive output a representation of how “in the flow” the Timberwolves on that given night?

— Jaylen Nowell’s path from a Seattle native winning 2018-19 Pac-12 Player of the Year at Washington to second round pick to microwave bench scorer having his name chanted at Target Center before throwing down a poster dunk on Spurs center Jakob Poeltl.

— Better ball movement leading to a night and day difference in offensive effectiveness. Who is catalyzing the increased flow and what needs to happen for the Wolves to keep it rolling beyond the win over the Spurs?

— The Timberwolves recorded zero offensive rebounds as a team on Wednesday night, becoming the fourth team in NBA history to accomplish that. Is doing so a “fair trade” if the team sees improved transition defense as a result?

— Patrick Beverley’s return to Target Center with his beat-up Los Angeles Lakers coming to town. What can we expect in terms of his reception and the game against a hungry, winless team?

— Amidst a rocky start to the season, Karl-Anthony Towns’ passing has improved, specifically against double teams. How has he done it? Is it sustainable? Why or why not may his passing continue to be a boon for the offense?

(If you can’t access the Spotify player above, click here to listen to the latest episode on Spotify).

