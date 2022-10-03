What Did We Learn From the First Week of Timberwolves Training Camp?

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Britt Robson of MinnPost to discuss takeaways from the Minnesota Timberwolves’ first week of training camp — ranging from the biggest takeaways from 2022-23 Media Day into the weekend prior to Tuesday’s preseason opener in South Beach against the Miami Heat.

The final practice of the week on Thursday was the most telling, so Dane and Britt focus on what Minnesota Assistant Coach Micah Nori had to say to the media about the Wolves’ defensive concept changes this season.

Additional topics include what forward Kyle Anderson had to say about acclimating himself into a new roster, plus what guard Anthony Edwards had to say about adding muscle mass this summer and his All-Defensive Team aspirations this season.

A lot of discussion about the defensive scheme as that comes further and further into focus, along with talk about our growing understanding of how the rotation might play out, and including how the defense is going to change based on which All-NBA center is on the floor.

Last but not least — if you haven’t had a chance to check out Britt’s four-part interview with Timberwolves’ head coach Chris Finch, we’ve re-linked it below. Finchy and Britt go DEEP into a variety of basketball topics, including how increased team expectations, Karl-Anthony Towns switching positions, and D’Angelo Russell’s upcoming contract season.