What Are We Looking For in Week 1 of the Timberwolves’ Preseason?

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Chris Hine of the Star Tribune to discuss Karl-Anthony Towns joining Timberwolves training camp on Monday after missing the first week of camp with an illness. Then, with the Wolves set to play the Miami Heat on Tuesday and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, Dane and Chris get into what they’ll be looking for in the first week of preseason games.

— Does Karl-Anthony Towns play?

Towns dealt with an undisclosed illness last week that resulted in a stay in a local hospital. He returned to practice on Monday after missing media day and all of the first week of Timberwolves training camp. He will not play in the Wolves’ preseason opener, but is expected to be ready for the regular season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center on Wednesday, October 19, just over two weeks from now.

— What will Jaden McDaniels’ revamped offensive game look like against real competition and top-tier wing defenders?

— What hints do we have about the Minnesota rotation? Might it be built around two sets of two players? If so, what will a built-out rotation look like?

— What will the Wolves show schematically on defense

— How will Anthony Edwards gaining 10 pounds of muscle this offseason show up in his game?

And a heads up — Dane and Britt Robson of MinnPost will be doing a live show at Falling Knife Brewing Co. on Tuesday evening that will double as a watch party for the Timberwolves preseason opener at 6:30 PM CT against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.