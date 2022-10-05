Britt Robson Joins For A Live Show At Falling Knife Brewing

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Britt Robson live at Falling Knife Brewing Co. to discuss the Minnesota Timberwolves season ahead and to take questions from the attendees of the live show. The conversation ranges from our growing understanding of the Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert dynamic to pressing questions that linger about the season ahead.

— What have we learned about the KAT-Gobert dynamic in the first week of training camp in spite of the absence of Towns

— Who replaces the Patrick Beverley and Jarred Vanderbilt leadership by fire role?

— What player on the current roster is most likely to make a Vanderbilt-like leap from last season?

— What player currently on the roster is most likely to not make the regular season roster?

— Many more questions from listeners

(If you can’t access the Spotify player above, click here to listen to the latest episode on Spotify).

Last but not least, if you haven’t checked out Britt’s latest article up at MinnPost, we’ve linked it below. Britt tackles a wide range of topical storylines, including the lack of playing time (thus far) for Kat/Gobert, who might “win” the 9th man role, and his thoughts on how Anthony Edwards handled 2022 Media Day.