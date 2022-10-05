Takeaways From The Preseason Opener w/ Jace Frederick

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Jace Frederick of the St. Paul Pioneer Press to give their takeaways from the Minnesota Timberwolves preseason opener on Tuesday night against the Miami Heat. In a game that Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, and D’Angelo Russell all sat out, what stood out from the players who did play and got the chance to take on a bigger role?

— Anthony Edwards functioning as the point guard in DLo’s absence

— Jaylen Nowell getting the start and looking like the most talented bench guard on the roster

— Naz Reid and Nate Knight get the chance to play significant minutes in Towns and Gobert’s absence

— A commitment to the “high wall” concept with Gobert not playing

— Kyle Anderson and Taurean Prince showcase the skills that could make them valuable this season

You can check out Jace’s latest work over at the St. Paul Pioneer Press as he breaks down how the Timberwolves plan on using two different defensive schemes this season — one WITH Rudy Gobert, and one WITHOUT Rudy Gobert.