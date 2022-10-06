What Can We Expect from the Timberwolves this Season?

The Minnesota Timberwolves opened training camp just last week. Absent from the unofficial start to the season was star Power Forward (formerly Center, see Rudy Gobert Trade) Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns was hospitalized with an infection that caused him to miss the entire first week of training camp, which begs the question, how negatively could that missed time affect his on court chemistry with new teammate Rudy Gobert and will that cause the Wolves some trouble to start the season?

Does an “easy” schedule at the beginning of the season provide Towns and Gobert a good chance to build on-court chemistry or does it lead to potential disaster if they drop some early games?

Which bench player will get the most minutes and become the steady 6th man for the Wolves?

Who plays more minutes between Austin Rivers and Jaylen Nowell, who seem to be fighting for a solidified role in the rotation?

Which of the end of the bench guys make the cut and which find themselves off the opening night roster?

Which Wolves player is the most likely to be traded?

