What Can the Wolves Do to Figure It Out?

The Minnesota Timberwolves have sputtered their way to a measly 5-8 record through 13 games this season and it is time for them to figure it out, or else big changes will need to be made.

On an all new episode of the Bleav in Timberwolves podcast, hosts Brendan Hedtke and former Timberwolves’ guard Doug West break down the issues surrounding this team and what they can do to address them.

First, the duo takes a look at the defensive side of the ball for this squad. Adding Rudy Gobert should have been a big boost in that department, but it so far has not felt that way. The players seemed confused in their roles on that side of the ball and are often out of position. Is it time to simplify the defense schemes and stick to just one? Which scheme would be best to focus on in that situation?

Flipping the switch to the offensive end, the Wolves have continuously found themselves looking out of sorts. The spacing has been subpar, the shot making has been lacking, and it seems like Gobert has the ball in his hands too often. Brendan suggests that the Wolves run more offense with Gobert in the dunker spot, the ball in Anthony Edwards’ hands, and D’Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Jaden McDaniels spread around the perimeter. Doug and Brendan also discuss if calling more set plays might be a benefit for this team.

Another idea brought up is that of Towns’ role in the offense. After watching Dillon Brooks in the Memphis game, maybe Chris Finch can emulate a lot of those actions for Towns, who is one of the best shooters in the league.

The hosts also discussed the possibility of benching or trading D’Angelo Russell and what that might look like for the Wolves.

