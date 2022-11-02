What is Going Wrong With the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Starters?

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Kyle Theige of SKOR North to recap Tuesday night’s 116-107 Minnesota Timberwolves loss at the hands of the now 6-1 Phoenix Suns down in Arizona.

The conversation starts by digging into why the Wolves’ second unit has been producing at a higher level than the starters thus far, and how that is indicative of where this team needs to grow.

Additional topics include:

— The first unit’s chemistry compared to the second unit chemistry. Why is it so different? Is continuity the simple answer for the disparity, or is there something deeper going on?

— The funk that starting point guard D’Angelo Russell is currently in. What is causing it? How might he get out of it? How can Wolves head coach Chris Finch help him do so?

— Needing to involve Karl-Anthony Towns in the offense more and in different ways. What might that look like? Which skills does the three-time All-Star possess that Minnesota needs to tap into more?

— What’s going on with Rudy Gobert? How healthy is he? Is there a reason to be concerned in the interim or in the long-term?

— Anthony Edwards postgame comments about not having space to dunk. How much is the two-big experiment to blame? What can the Wolves do better to open up lanes for their most explosive player to make energizing plays at the rim?

— The spectacular Naz Reid and all of the good things he is bringing to the team

— How Phoenix attacked the Wolves defensively presents concerns about how this Wolves roster might be picked at in a playoff series. Who is going to be under the microscope?

