What Did We Learn From the Timberwolves’ Win Over the Heat? Plus a Wolves/Pacers Preview

On today’s show, Dane begins with a solo recap of Monday night’s four-point Minnesota Timberwolves home win over the Miami Heat that extended the team’s current winning streak to four games.

After digging into five themes from the win over Miami, Dane is joined by Tony East, who covers the Indiana Pacers for SportsIllsutrated.com, to preview Wednesday night’s matchup in Indiana.

Solo Topics include:

— What went in to Rudy Gobert taking zero shots from the field against Miami? Was it simply because of the zone defense Minnesota faced or was there more to it?

— The point guard play from D’Angelo Russell and Jordan McLaughlin, focusing in on Jordan McLaughlin’s 3-point shot making a bounce back. Why does J-Mac continue to have such a massive impact while he’s on the floor?

— Karl-Anthony Towns propelling the Wolves in the first half and then picking up five fouls in the second half and fouling out for the third time this season. What will it take to put together a more complete performance together on both ends for the full game?

— Anthony Edwards waking up in the second half and driving the Wolves comeback. How sustainable is the way he played? Is he capable of being a near every night energizer for the Timberwolves?

Pacers preview topics include:

— General preview of the Indiana matchup. How do the two teams’ playing styles compare/contrast?

— More in-depth conversation focused on the Edwards and Jaden McDaniels against reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week Tyrese Haliburton and Rookie of the Year contender Bennedict Mathurin matchups

