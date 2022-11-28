Karl-Anthony Towns Suffers Right Calf Strain in Third Quarter vs Wizards

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns went down mid-way through the third quarter of tonight’s game against the Washington Wizards with a non-contact injury to his right leg. Towns immediately grabbed high on his right calf and couldn’t put any weight on his right leg, before needing to be helped off the floor.

Here's the play Karl-Anthony Towns was injured on.



Best wishes for KAT pic.twitter.com/A1dRnnyYMo — Canis Hoopus (@canishoopus) November 29, 2022

Thankfully, Towns was diagnosed in the arena with a right calf strain, per Timberwolves PR. Minnesota will fly back to Minneapolis after the game Monday night in advance of Wednesday’s matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies. We’ll see if more information becomes available in between now and then.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, but there’s some early optimism that he may have avoided a substantial injury to his lower right leg, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 29, 2022

The ever-dependable Towns was extremely calm when it went down and had next to no reaction on his face while he was down on the ground waiting for team personnel to come out onto the floor and check on him. He declined immediate help up from his teammates. Instead, Towns remained on the ground for over a minute before asking for assistance rising to his feet, very intentional to put zero weight on his right leg.

The three-time All-Star had eight points, four assists and two rebounds across 22 minutes played when he left the floor with 5:25 remaining in the third quarter.

While Towns is out, expect forward Kyle Anderson and F/C Naz Reid to receive more minutes, especially considering the Timberwolves are currently without key forwards Jaden McDaniels (illness) and Taurean Prince (right shoulder sublaxation). Minnesota could return to more of a spread out, pick-and-roll centric offense that we saw Rudy Gobert thrive in during his tenure with the Utah Jazz, so as to best optimize Gobert’s impact as the sole center on the floor, like Wolves Head Coach Chris Finch did in the third and fourth quarters of tonight’s game. But until Wednesday, it’s all just a best guess as to what may transpire in the absence of a generationally gifted offensive player.

Towns is averaging 21.4 points on 50.8/32.8/89.8 shooting splits, 8.5 rebounds and a career-best 5.4 assists to go along with 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks across 20 games played so far this season.