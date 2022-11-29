The Legend Continues: Lindsay Whalen Headlines Inductees into Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

The legend and accolades for one of the best women’s basketball players from the state of Minnesota and in the sport continue to grow.

On Nov. 27, the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame announced a list of five individuals who will be inducted into the prestigious club as part of the Class of 2023, with Minnesota native, University of Minnesota legend and four-time WNBA Champion with the Minnesota Lynx Lindsay Whalen part of that group.

Whalen will join veteran player Cathy Boswell, contributor Donna Lopiano, official Lisa Mattingly and coach Carolyn Peck as part of the Class of 2023 which will be inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame on April 29, 2023 at the Historic Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Congratulations to our Class of 2023! Induction will be April 29, 2023 in Knoxville, TN at the Historic Tennessee Theatre. #WBHOFamer #Classof2023 pic.twitter.com/dCEebDTmLb — WBHOF (@WBHOF) November 27, 2022

This honor and accolade is just the latest in an endless list for Whalen, who was already enshrined as a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September. Soon to be part of two Hall of Fame’s, Whalen also became the first player in Lynx franchise history to have her jersey retired in 2019, now joined by former Lynx teammates Rebekkah Brunson and Seimone Augustus in the Target Center rafters. Whalen’s jersey is now retired by the Lynx, the University of Minnesota and the Connecticut Sun.

Whalen adds this latest honor to a list of accomplishments that includes winning three state championships and four All-State selections at Hutchinson High School, taking over a University of Minnesota women’s basketball program while leading the Gophers to their first-ever Final Four appearance en route to rewriting the record books, winning four WNBA championships and being selected to five All-Star appearances to spark a dynasty in the professional game, being part of two Olympic gold medal teams with Team USA while also winning four FIBA gold medals, and more. In 2021, Whalen was also named to the W25 list, which recognized the 25 greatest players in WNBA history.

The list could literally go on.

In 2018, Whalen retired as the winningest player in WNBA history with 307 victories. The Lynx legend also ranks fourth all-time in career assists (2,345), also ranking in the top 10 all-time in games played (480, seventh all-time), win shares (59.8, ninth all-time) and free throws made (1,407, ninth all-time).

In her playoff career, Whalen recorded 341 assists to go along with 82 games played, which are the most in WNBA postseason history. She compiled a record of 40-16 in the playoffs with a winning percentage of 71.4%, which is better than that of any WNBA franchise in the regular season or playoffs.

Whalen is without a doubt one of the greatest players to ever step on the court in Minnesota, and perhaps in the sport altogether. She has already received well-deserving recognition for her success as a player, but now will have to make room for at least one more honor and accolade to add to her collection.