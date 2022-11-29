NBA on TNT Tuesday Preview: Warriors/Mavericks and Clippers/Trail Blazers

It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for some hoops on the national stage. The TNT slate for the evening is loaded, and there’s value to be had across the card. Winners of three straight games in the Golden State Warriors will head south to face the Dallas Mavericks in part one of two, with the nightcap featuring the up-and-down Los Angeles Clippers and perhaps the surprise of the West, Portland Trail Blazers.

Here’s a few best bets, as well as a breakdown of some solid other solid wagers for the evening.

DraftKings Odds

Warriors (-1.5, -110) at Mavericks (+1.5, -110) | Total: 228

Tuesday’s early game is a pick ‘em, but you wouldn’t think so following the money trends. According to VSiN, the Warriors are getting well over half of the total money (handle) and a high percentage of bets. As of Monday night, there was about a 6% differential in bet and money percentage (86% handle, 80% bets), suggesting professional bettors are on Golden State as well. I would not be surprised to see the line tilt a bit from a pick ‘em in the Warriors’ favor by the time the ball tips off on Tuesday.

The Pick: Warriors -1.5, Over 228

Golden State has been red hot over the last three games, and Klay Thompson looks more like himself.

Klay Thompson last 5 games:



24.0 PPG

5.6 3P

53.8 FG%

56.0 3P%



Warriors are 5-0 in that stretch. pic.twitter.com/Pkn9FkOr76 — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 28, 2022

Golden State is also 6-4 against the spread in their last 10. As for the over, the Warriors are first in the league in pace. They play markedly faster than any other team in the league.

Conversely, the Mavs are 30th in pace. They will try to slow the game down, but the bet here is that the Warriors are able to dictate the pace of the game and get into a track meet with Luka.

Golden State is 12-8 in O/Us on the year, and Dallas is 11-8. Both teams are .500 on totals in their last 10.

Clippers (+3, -110) at Trail Blazers (-3, -110) | Total: 211

The late game lays more than three points for the Clippers on the road, who are exactly .500 in their last four games. On the other side, the Blazers have struggled in their last four, going 1-3.

The Pick: Clippers +3, Under 211

Ivica Zubac is coming off a historic game, and the Clippers have some momentum against a Portland team that comes in with some pressure on their home floor after dropping a couple spots in the standings due to a recent lull.

The Clippers are 6-4 in their last 10 against the spread, and 5-4 against the spread on the road this season. Portland is .500 ATS at home.

Both teams are in the bottom 10 in the league in pace. Los Angeles is 5-16 in favor of the under this season, and 3-6 on the road. Portland is 8-11-1 in favor of the under, and 4-3-1 at home.

Prop Corner

Early Game: Draymond Green O8.5 Points (-105)

Draymond has eclipsed this total in his last three games, and the value at -105 is good. The Mavericks allow the least three-point attempts in the league, which makes this an interesting play for Green to be able to get buckets on the inside off of pick and rolls and in transition, especially in Christian Wood gets a good share of minutes.

Late Game: Norman Powell O3.5 Rebounds (+125)

Powell has surpassed this total in two of his last three games. The Trail Blazers are bottom ten in the league in rebounding percentage, and can struggle to rebound the basketball from the guard and wing possessions. The value is solid here, and enough to bite on Powell keeping his streak of being a rebounding vacuum rolling.

