Do the Wolves Have More Problems Than Available Solutions?

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Britt Robson from MinnPost to discuss the Jekyll and Hyde nature of the Minnesota Timberwolves first quarter of the season. Currently, Minnesota sits at 10-11 ahead of tonight’s matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Plus some conversation on what life might look like in at least temporary absence of Karl-Anthony Towns, who is out four-to-six weeks with a right calf strain. A lot of the focus of this episode is on the underlying issues that have held the Timberwolves back from being the best version of themselves, outside of the dominant road win over rising star Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers.

— How has the compilation of players on the roster have not led to on-court chemistry? Are there any palpable solutions to this problem or do the Wolves just have to hope time will heal?

— How might the Wolves function without Towns for the next few weeks? What are the realistic expectations for a team about to face playoff-caliber teams in nine of its next 13 and 14 of its next 20 games without KAT?

— What can be developed in the “Rudy Gobert Only” lineups while Towns is out? Which players will need to step up in order to make those lineups work better than they have so far this season?

— What schematic changes might be coming from Minnesota Head Coach Chris Finch, and how might those ideas be put into action quicker after the Towns injury? Will those changes carry over into the team’s offense and defense once KAT returns, or will they just be interim moves?

(If you can’t access the Spotify player above, click here to listen to the latest episode on Spotify).

Sign up today for a 14-day free trial of Aura’s digital security at Aura.com/Dane