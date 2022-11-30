Minnesota Lynx 2023 Regular Season Schedule Breakdown

As the 2022 calendar year winds down, it’s officially time to look ahead to 2023 and the upcoming season for the Minnesota Lynx.

On Wednesday, the Lynx announced their regular season schedule for the new year, featuring a WNBA-record 40-game slate that will begin against the Chicago Sky at 7 p.m. May 19 at Target Center. The regular season will span from May 19 to Sept. 10, with the All-Star Break occurring July 13-17 and the Commissioner’s Cup taking place Aug. 14-16.

To begin the season, the Lynx will host Chicago on May 19 and the Atlanta Dream on May 23 before hitting the road for a three-game road trip beginning with a battle against the Phoenix Mercury on May 25.

Minnesota’s home schedule will feature a record 20 games, including 11 weekend games and nine weekday games. There will be five Friday games, two Saturday games and four Sunday games, with weekday contests consisting of four Tuesday games, two Wednesday games and three Thursday games. Overall, Minnesota will have 10 games on Tuesdays, three on Wednesdays, seven on Thursdays, eight on Fridays, four on Saturdays and eight on Sundays.

The longest homestand of the regular season for the Lynx will take place July 5-12 against the Indiana Fever, Phoenix, Las Vegas Aces and Dallas Wings. Minnesota will have three separate road trips of at least three games, those occurring May 25-30, June 16-20 and Aug. 8-18.

The Lynx also announced the 2023 preseason and television broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

Highlights

The first half of the regular season will feature marquee matchups against Las Vegas on May 28 in Minneapolis and July 9 in Las Vegas, as well as three games against the Los Angeles Sparks over a 10-day span from June 11-20.

During the longest homestand of the season from July 5-12, the Lynx annual Camp Day will take place July 12 against the Dallas Wings at 12 p.m. at Target Center.

Minnesota’s seven home games in July will mark a franchise-high in total games played in one month at Target Center. That is one game shy of the WNBA record of 11 regular season games played in a single month, which was set by Los Angeles in 2000.

A majority of the Lynx home games will begin at 7 p.m., with that occurring 14 out of the 20 contests. They will have four home games starting at 6 p.m., one starting at 12 p.m. and one beginning at 8 p.m.

Minnesota will face the same opponent in consecutive games five different times during the regular season, including matchups against the Sparks, Storm (twice), Sun and Wings.

The Commissioner’s Cup will return once again in 2023, with the in-season tournament featuring 10 “Cup games” per team. Those games will take place from May 19-July 12, with the Commissioner’s Cup Championship occurring Aug. 15.

The 2023 All-Star Game will be played on July 15, marking the 19th time the game has been held. More information on All-Star Weekend will be announced at a later date.

Month-by-Month Breakdown

Minnesota’s regular season schedule, spanning over the course of five months, will include five games in May (two home, three away), 11 games in June (five home, six away), 10 games in July (seven home, three away), 10 games in August (four home, six away) and four games in September (two home, two away).

May:

May 19 vs. Chicago, 7 p.m.

May 23 vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m.

May 25 at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

May 28 at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

May 30 at Dallas, 7 p.m.

June:

June 1 vs. Connecticut, 7 p.m.

June 3 at Washington, 6 p.m.

June 7 at New York, 6 p.m.

June 9 vs. Indiana, 7 p.m.

June 11 vs Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

June 16 at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

June 18 at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

June 20 at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

June 22 vs. Connecticut, 7 p.m.

June 27 vs. Seattle, 7 p.m

June 29 at Seattle, 9 p.m.

July:

July 1 at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

July 5 vs. Indiana, 7 p.m.

July 7 vs. Phoenix, 7 p.m.

July 9 vs. Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

July 12 vs. Dallas, 12 p.m.

July 18 at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

July 20 vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

July 22 vs. Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

July 26 vs. Washington, 7 p.m.

July 30 at Connecticut, 12 p.m.

August:

Aug. 1 at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. New York, 7 p.m.

Aug. 8 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Aug. 10 at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Aug. 18 at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Aug. 20 vs. Seattle, 6 p.m.

Aug. 22 vs. Dallas, 8 p.m.

Aug. 24 at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. New York, 7 p.m.

Aug. 29 at Washington, 6 p.m.

September:

Sept. 2 vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Sept. 3 vs. Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Sept. 8 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Sept. 10 at Indiana, 12 p.m.

All times listed are Central Time