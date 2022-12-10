Checking in on Timberwolves’ Statistical Trends and Previewing the Blazers Games

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Kyle Theige of SKOR North to check in on some Minnesota Timberwolves statistical trends for the season — specific to individual players and to the team as a whole.

As the season rolls on, there are strengths the Wolves will need into, weaknesses they’ll need to mitigate, and in this episode we try to diagnose where those shifts need to come from.

Topics include...

— D’Angelo Russell’s shooting spike over the last month. What has fueled his resurgent stretch? Is it sustainable? What might it say about Russell’s role with the team as his contract season progresses?

— Comparing Rudy Gobert’s numbers in Minnesota to his numbers as a member of the Utah Jazz. Why are some of his key numbers down this season? What will it take for them to return to where they were in Utah? What will it mean if he is unable to return to that level?

— Why are the Wolves offensive turnovers are hurting their overall defense numbers? Are limiting their turnovers on offense the secret to their defense jumping back into the top five?

— With the 3-point volume down, where else can the Timberwolves find value on offense? Which players will Head Coach Chris Finch need to look to for that value? How might those players be able to impact the game beyond 3-point shooting?

— Looking ahead to two games against the Portland Trail Blazers after Friday night’s game in Salt Lake City. How real are the Blazers? What can the Wolves do to limit Damian Lillard? Will Jaden McDaniels guard Lillard or Jerami Grant?

