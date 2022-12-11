How Have Rudy Gobert and D’Angelo Russell Leveled Up Their Play?

On today’s show, Dane is joined live in Portland by Kyle Theige of SKOR North after the Minnesota Timberwolves loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. The conversation revolves around the recent leveling up of play from Rudy Gobert and D’Angelo Russell, and how the way they have been playing has shifted in Karl-Anthony Towns’ absence.

Topics include...

— Running out of gas in the 4th against a scrappy, explosive Blazers

— Starting to see what “unlocked” Gobert actually looks like

— Wondering how KAT would mesh with this version of Gobert, Russell and Edwards

— Russell’s monster 4th against the Utah Jazz and his play of late

— Kyle Anderson’s budding chemistry with both Gobert and Russell in KAT’s absence.

— Continuing to see issues with playing two bigs in the Gobert and Naz Reid minutes

(If you can’t access the Spotify player above, click here to listen to the latest episode on Spotify).

Sign up today for a 14-day free trial of Aura’s digital security at Aura.com/Dane