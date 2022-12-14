How is Wolves Utility Man Kyle Anderson Elevating Those Around Him?

On today’s show, Dane Moore is joined by Britt Robson from MinnPost to discuss Britt’s most recent column on what Kyle Anderson has brought to the Minnesota Timberwolves in his first year with the team.

A conversation about Slow-Mo naturally transitions into a discussion about who the Wolves have become in Karl-Anthony Towns’ absence, being as Anderson has replaced the three-time All-Star in the starting lineup. And that all ties into the Wolves last three games, all on the road: a win against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City and two bad losses at the hands of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Topics include...

— Kyle Anderson’s fit on this roster, specifically as it connects to Rudy Gobert. Have the Wolves gotten away with playing two Anderson with another player who isn’t much of a threat from outside the lane?

— The role Anderson has played in D’Angelo Russell’s game leveling up of late. Should Head Coach Chris Finch look to play Russell with Anderson more even once Towns returns to the lineup? How does having another playmaker like Anderson (or even Jordan McLaughlin) help fully optimize Russell’s impact?

— The things the Wolves have consistently been in consistent in this season, with KAT or without KAT. What can they address in the next few weeks without Towns and how will those changes stick once KAT is back?

— Needing more consistency from Jaden McDaniels and Anthony Edwards. Are there common themes between games in which the pair of rising third-year stars thrive and those in which they struggle?

— And much more!

(If you can’t access the Spotify player above, click here to listen to the latest episode on Spotify).

Sign up today for a 14-day free trial of Aura’s digital security at Aura.com/Dane