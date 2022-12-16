On today’s show, Dane is joined by Kyle Theige from SKORNorth to discuss the state of the very-injured Minnesota Timberwolves, who enter their fifth and final game of a five-game road trip against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night.

The theme of this episode not only centers on what has been playing out as the Wolves endure a growing number of injuries, but also on what else Timberwolves Head Coach Chris Finch and crew can get to while trying to replace the available minutes that are piling up due to injury.

Here’s a look at who is currently injured:

Karl-Anthony Towns (right calf strain)

Jordan McLaughlin (left calf strain)

Taurean Prince (right shoulder sublaxation)

Rudy Gobert (left ankle sprain)

D’Angelo Russell (left knee contusion)

Topics include...

— Why are the Wolves are 2.5-point underdogs against the Thunder? Is this an expectation that both Russell and Gobert are not going to be taking the floor against an OKC team battling injuries of its own?

— The Wolves’ lack of 3-point shooting hurting at least the perception of the Wolves’ defense

— What did we see from “Point Ant” against the Clippers, while Russell and McLaughlin had to miss the game? Was it a performance to build off of or is the experiment still far away from becoming a more frequent reality?

— Who is in the rotation after all these injuries? Will Matt Ryan begin to see his first real minutes since joining the team? What about Josh Minott, who is averaging 17.8 points on 52.0/41.2/80.0 shooting splits, 8.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.1 stocks per game this season with the Iowa Wolves?

