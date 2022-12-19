How Have Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell Led the Decimated Wolves to Success?

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Chris Hine from the Star Tribune to discuss the Minnesota Timberwolves dropping a franchise-record 150 points in their big win over the struggling Chicago Bulls on Sunday night. More specifically, Dane and Chris discuss the roles D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards are playing in fostering greater ball movement, and then jump into a conversation about the difference in how the Wolves’ bigs have been utilized in the absence of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns.

— How have D-Lo and Ant been successful sharing playmaking duties for profit? How is it a sign of Edwards’ growing maturity? Is it sustainable once Gobert (and eventually Towns) return?

— Just how incredible have DLo’s shooting numbers over the last month? Which players do those numbers fairly stack up against? How much of his progression to the mean is fueled by the team’s two bigs being out? Will he be able to exercise the same ‘process’ to get those numbers once Gobert and Towns are back in the lineup?

— The impact of Naz Reid and Nate Knight in the absence of Towns and Gobert. Is it difficult for them knowing they are competing against one another given how similar they are as players? How does the relationship they share off the floor help them be the best versions of themselves on it?

— Similarities between this recent stretch to when the Wolves were decimated by COVID about this same time last season. Which players are stepping up to fill the void left behind by injuries? How can the players currently sidelined learn from the ones on the court?

(If you can’t access the Spotify player above, click here to listen to the latest episode on Spotify).

